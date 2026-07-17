Sena leader Dhangekar rejects suicide abetment charge, blames stalled project

Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar, who, along with his wife, has been booked by the Pune police for alleged abetment of suicide in connection with the death of her business partner, Friday denied the allegations and described his death as “unfortunate”.

Speaking to reporters, Dhangekar attributed the incident to financial losses caused by the stalling of a construction project involving his wife, Khalil Rajjulal Shaikh, 65, and others. He also alleged that his wife was being dragged into the case due to “politics”.

Dhangekar said his wife and Shaikh were among those involved in the Pune construction project, which had received approvals from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), as well as a loan from Mahanagar Bank.