Ravi Landge set to become 27th Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad

Ravi Landge, who has been twice elected unopposed as the corporator of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, is slated to take over as the 27th mayor of the industrial city. The announcement of his election will be made on February 6 when he will take the charge. The BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit said there will be no celebrations after the mayor is elected due to the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On the last day of filing of nomination papers for the mayoral post, the PCMC administration received only one form of Ravi Landge who belongs to the BJP. The BJP has 84 corporators in the PCMC of 128 corporators while the NCP has 37 corporators. Six belong to the Shiv Sena and one is an independent supported by BJP.

”We have received only one form of Ravi Landge for mayoral post. We have verified the details of the form which has been approved. The formal announcement of the mayor’s name will be made on February 6,” municipal secretary Mukesh Kolap told The Indian Express.

Similarly, for the post of deputy mayor, Sharmila Babar of BJP filed her nomination paper. From NCP, Vaishali Kalbhor filed her papers. If Kalbhor does not withdraw from the race, officials said an election for the deputy mayor’s post will then be conducted.

While filing the nominations for mayoral and deputy mayoral post, BJP’s top leaders from Pimpri-Chinchwad including MLAs Mahesh Landge and Shankar Jagtap, MLC Uma Khapre, and corporators like Nitin Landge, Anuradha Gorkhe, Namrata Londhe, Anup More, Raju Misal, Abhishek Barne, former deputy mayor Keshav Gholve were present. BJP state leader Sadashiv Khade was also present.

”We have filed nomination papers for Ravi Landge who has been elected twice as corporator. We have full majority in PCMC and therefore his election is a foregone conclusion,” Landge said.

Landge said they have decided to keep aside all the frictions that happened during the civic elections and work for the sustainable development of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We will work with a firm resolve for the sustainable development of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Before the civic elections, we took the initiative to set aside local and familial differences to contribute unitedly to the city’s progress. We have decided to keep aside any friction that occurred during the Assembly elections and work together for the civic polls,” Landge said.

“We are all working based on the ideology of the late city leader, Ankushrao Landge. Today, a member of his family is receiving the honour of becoming the city’s first citizen. This is a true tribute to ‘Ankush-bhau.’ I am confident that through him, constructive work will be done to provide justice to every section of Pimpri-Chinchwad and fulfill our goals of sustainable development,” Landge said.

Landge said due to the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s mass leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar, the BJP will not hold any celebrations after the mayor and deputy mayors are elected. ” I urge all workers, office-bearers, and members of the BJP family to refrain from celebrations and instead pay their respects to the late Ajitdada.”

MLA Shankar Jagtap said, “BJP secured a resounding victory in the PCMC elections. The citizens have placed their complete trust in the BJP. It is now the responsibility of every corporator to fulfill this trust. Every corporator will now work as a ‘Responsible Guardian.’ The PCMC house will be the final authority in adhering to the BJP’s values of discipline, organization, and integrity. I am confident that in the coming period, Ravi Landge, as Mayor, will work to provide direction to the city’s development through this house.”

Landge said,”Comprehensive development is being carried out in Pimpri Chinchwad through the BJP in the sectors of health, education, sports, water management, and services. To maintain this pace of development, the PCMC house will remain the ultimate authority. Decisions in the house will be made for the service and convenience of the citizens. There is firm confidence that Ravi Landge as Mayor and Sharmila Babar as Deputy Mayor will live up to these expectations.”