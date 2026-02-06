Ravi Landge elected mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sharmila Babar is deputy mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Ravi Landge was elected unopposed as the mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Friday, and Sharmila Babar, also of the BJP, was elected unopposed as deputy mayor of the industrial city.

Landge was the sole nominee for the mayoral post. For the post of deputy mayor, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) received two nominations — one from Sharmila Babar of the BJP and another from Vaishali Kalbhor of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

At Friday’s meeting to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, Kalbhor withdrew her nomination, clearing the way for Babar’s unopposed election as Deputy Mayor.

Ravi Landge has been elected as a corporator from the Bhosari area for the second time. On both occasions, he was elected unopposed. He was the first corporator in Maharashtra to be elected unopposed, a trend that was later followed by more than 65 corporators across various municipal corporations in the state.