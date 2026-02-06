Ravi Landge elected mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sharmila Babar is deputy mayor

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Ravi Landge was elected unopposed as the mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Friday, and Sharmila Babar, also of the BJP, was elected unopposed as deputy mayor of the industrial city.
Landge was the sole nominee for the mayoral post. For the post of deputy mayor, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) received two nominations — one from Sharmila Babar of the BJP and another from Vaishali Kalbhor of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
At Friday’s meeting to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, Kalbhor withdrew her nomination, clearing the way for Babar’s unopposed election as Deputy Mayor.
Ravi Landge has been elected as a corporator from the Bhosari area for the second time. On both occasions, he was elected unopposed. He was the first corporator in Maharashtra to be elected unopposed, a trend that was later followed by more than 65 corporators across various municipal corporations in the state.
These unopposed elections triggered protests from the Opposition, which alleged that most of the unopposed corporators belonged to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena. Opposition parties claimed that money and muscle power were used to discourage electoral contests.
After being elected the 27th Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Landge said he would work for the city’s all-around development. He added that his focus would be on keeping Pimpri-Chinchwad on a fast track of development. “I will work for the all-round development of Pimpri-Chinchwad while taking everyone into confidence,” he said.
During the meeting, the House observed a two-minute silence in memory of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash last week. Pawar was widely credited with driving the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past two decades when the NCP was in power.
Paying tribute, BJP corporator Prashant Shitole said, “The PCMC would set up a grand memorial in honour of Ajit Pawar. The suggestion has come from MLA Mahesh Landge. The BJP will work while taking everyone into confidence”.
Most of the 128 newly elected corporators attended the election meeting. Supporters of both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor gathered at the PCMC headquarters. However, unlike previous occasions, there were no celebrations following Ajit Pawar’s death, often described as the architect of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s development.
