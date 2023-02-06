scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Raven Entertainment bags top prize in competition

They presented the play ‘Asa hi ek Kalavanta’ which was adjudged the best play. The play also bagged the best director, best writer, best music and best lights awards

This story is about a budding writer, who comes to Nana Saheb seeking for some guidance and the new writer (Girish), writes a story which is a roller coaster of thrill and suspense.
Raven Entertainment bags top prize in competition
The Raven Entertainment has bagged the top prize in the Late Ram Ganesh Gadkari Karandan competition which was held at Prof Ramkrishna More auditorium in Chinchwad recently.

They presented the play ‘Asa hi ek Kalavanta’ which was adjudged the best play. The play also bagged the best director, best writer, best music and best lights awards.

This story is about a budding writer, who comes to Nana Saheb seeking for some guidance and the new writer (Girish), writes a story which is a roller coaster of thrill and suspense. “In this play, Raven Entertainment talks about how society is divided into some groups and what opinion one could have but we refuse to look at other side. Also Raven Entertainment represents that we as humans always live in a grey shade, it is never black and white,” the organisers said.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 01:37 IST
