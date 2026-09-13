Ratnakar Mahajan: A spokesperson par excellence and a Congress loyalist till end

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Senior Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan, who earned the moniker of “scholarly spokesperson” in political circles, passed away at his residence in Rakshak Society in Pimpri-Chinchwad late Friday evening. He was 80.
Political leaders and close associates remembered him as someone who had a scholarly approach, calm demeanour and effectively articulated his party’s position without shouting or using objectionable words against opponents.
The final rites of Mahajan were performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Saturday afternoon.
Mahajan, who was imprisoned during the Emergency, had served as executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Planning Board. He was first joined the Janata Dal in the nineties, then joined the Congress but left the party to join the NCP when it was founded in 1999. He then returned to the Congress where he served as senior spokesperson and vice-president of MPCC and remained loyal to the party at a time when some key leaders left.
In 2010, when Mahajan called for unification of the Congress and NCP as both had similar ideology, it caused an uproar in political circles. Mahajan had to then resign from the NCP.
Born in 1946 in Indapur, Mahajan completed his higher education from Pune. Besides dabbling in politics, he was also involved in social work.
Mahajan, who was known as a socialist thinker and political analyst, was inspired by socialist ideology and was jailed during the Emergency. He was deeply influenced by progressive thinkers such as Jayaprakash Narayan, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, S M Joshi, N G Goray, and G P Pradhan, translating the ideals of Gopal Ganesh Agarkar and Mahatma Gandhi into practical action throughout his public life, said his close associates.
“The passing of senior Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan is a monumental loss to Maharashtra’s social, political, and intellectual spheres. Influenced by socialist philosophy alongside Gandhian thought, Dr Mahajan preserved his ideological stance and commitment to values throughout his life. Maharashtra has lost a scholarly and restrained leader,” said Harshvardhan Sapkal, president, MPCC.
Sapkal said that as a thinker, advocate of scientific temper and devout follower of secular thought, Dr Mahajan dedicated his life to guiding society intellectually.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said, “The news of the passing of senior Congress leader, spokesperson, and progressive thinker Dr Ratnakar Mahajan is extremely heartbreaking. Today, I paid my last respects to his mortal remains and shared in the grief of his family.”
Through his scholarly approach, fluent Marathi and logical reasoning, Pawar said Mahajan forged a distinct identity within the socialist movement, Rashtra Seva Dal, and the public life of Maharashtra. “His contributions to the political, social, and intellectual spheres will always be remembered,” he said.
Several other political leaders also paid tributes to Mahajan. Throughout his long tenure in public life, he left an indelible mark with his intellect, vast knowledge, and ideological maturity, said Prashant Jagtap, president, Pune City Congress.
“Examining various social, political and contemporary issues with a critical eye, he always presented his thoughts in a balanced and precise manner. Mahajan’s skill in communicating even complex subjects to the common people in simple language was truly commendable. With his departure, the intellectual world of the Congress party has suffered a great loss, and public life has lost a knowledgeable and balanced personality,” Jagtap said.