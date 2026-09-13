Ratnakar Mahajan: A spokesperson par excellence and a Congress loyalist till end

Senior Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan, who earned the moniker of “scholarly spokesperson” in political circles, passed away at his residence in Rakshak Society in Pimpri-Chinchwad late Friday evening. He was 80.

Political leaders and close associates remembered him as someone who had a scholarly approach, calm demeanour and effectively articulated his party’s position without shouting or using objectionable words against opponents.

The final rites of Mahajan were performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Saturday afternoon.

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Mahajan, who was imprisoned during the Emergency, had served as executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Planning Board. He was first joined the Janata Dal in the nineties, then joined the Congress but left the party to join the NCP when it was founded in 1999. He then returned to the Congress where he served as senior spokesperson and vice-president of MPCC and remained loyal to the party at a time when some key leaders left.