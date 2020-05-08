Ratio of active Covid cases to total cases drops in Pune: PMC data

On April 28 there were 1,057 active patients of 1,339 total coronavirus patients. (Representational Photo) On April 28 there were 1,057 active patients of 1,339 total coronavirus patients. (Representational Photo)

With at least 50 recovered coronavirus patients discharged every day since May 1, the ratio of active patients compared to total patients has dropped in Pune, data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shown.

According to the PMC, the ratio of active coronavirus patients to total number of coronavirus patients dropped to 65 per cent on May 6. The total number of patients on that day was 2,029 while active cases were 1,324.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “The day started with good news. Over the past seven days, more than 50 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged daily. Active positive cases against total positive is now 65 per cent, as compared to 79 per cent on April 28.”

On April 28 there were 1,057 active patients of 1,339 total coronavirus patients.

Till April 30, the total number of patients discharged was 274 and by May 6, it more than doubled to 587.

According to the data, the rise in new patients has been uneven. On April 30, the spike was 122, which dropped later. It crossed 100 on May 1 with 107 new patients in a day and dropped to 61 on May 4, and again rose to 86 new patients on May 6.

Meanwhile, the PMC is setting up more quarantine facilities across the state while focusing on micro containment zones. It has given a major relaxation in non-containment zones with shops and petrol pumps open from 7 am to 7 pm.

