Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Rasane didn’t do any work for his ward as PMC standing panel chief: NCP MP Chavan

BJP leaders only seek votes in the name of PM Modi, said Vandana Chavan

Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vandana Chavan
Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vandana Chavan on Sunday challenged BJP candidate for Kasba Assembly by-poll, Hemant Rasane, to show the work done by him in his civic ward while he was the PMC Standing Committee chief. “Once a corporator becomes the chairman of the municipal standing committee, he transforms his ward. However, Hemant Rasane, the candidate of the BJP grand alliance, has not done any work in the ward despite being the chairman of the standing committee four times. What work has he done during his tenure… it should be presented before the voters,” said Chavan  during a press conference at the Congress Bhavan on Sunday.

Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar is the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Kasba. Chavan said Ravindra Dhangekar will win the by-poll by a large margin. Congress city president Arvind Shinde, and state vice-president and former MLA Mohan Joshi, were also present on the occasion. Chavan termed schemes such as Smart City and Swachh Bharat as a ‘fraud’ against the people of Pune, ‘where crores are spent without any visible results’.  She also criticised the BJP, saying, “The ruling BJP in the municipal corporation tried to swallow the reserved seat in the city, but we foiled that attempt. The municipal schools and historical places are deteriorating. Public transport is also overburdened. BJP withdrew the 40 per cent income tax exemption.”

Chavan claimed the river beautification project by the state government was dangerous for Kasba Assembly constituency. She urged local residents to remember the ways in which they have been ‘cheated’, saying most BJP leaders only seek votes in

the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 04:09 IST
