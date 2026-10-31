Rare Marathi classics to forgotten titles: Pune’s bookstores keep readers coming back

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

For Veena Limaye, 59, finding a copy of Tekadivarache Pis, a 1939 book by Vidyadhar Pundalik, was important for her daughter’s post-graduate studies. After searching unsuccessfully for several days, Limaye and her family approached Akshardhara Book Gallery in Sukhrawar Peth. The bookstore assured them it would arrange a copy, and the book was ready for them to collect within three days.

Limaye, a regular customer at Akshardhara for 15 years, says the experience reflects what keeps her returning to the store. She has also found books for her children published by the National Book Trust (NBT), which she had previously encountered mainly at book exhibitions and nowhere else. “Their priority is that if you just read. Business can come later. That shows their passion for reading and books,” she says.

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In an age when online shopping, English-language bookstores and digital reading platforms compete for readers’ attention, such experiences offer a glimpse into how Marathi bookstores in Pune continue to hold their ground. Their strength lies not only in selling books but also in maintaining specialised collections, tracking down rare publications and helping readers discover works that can be difficult to find elsewhere.

At Akshardhara Book Gallery, owner Ramesh Rathivadekar says the collection includes publications rarely available in the regular market. These include books published by the Maharashtra government and works by Dr P V Vartak, which, according to Rathivadekar, are difficult to obtain elsewhere. Some of Vartak’s books are printed on demand, with customers paying before copies are produced.

The bookstore, operating for 15 years, has also developed a unique interior resembling a cave, with an open layout that encourages visitors to browse. Rathivadekar says the idea emerged from decades of experience organising book exhibitions across Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. After running exhibitions for 25 years, the team operated a mobile book van for five years before establishing the current store.

Akshardhara’s approach extends to its operating hours. “We are open for 365 days, and aren’t closed in the afternoons,” Rathivadekar says. With more than 10,000 memberships and books spanning over 50 subjects, the store aims to make browsing a central part of the experience rather than simply selling books.

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At Varada Books on SB Road, Gaurav Gaur says the store has titles that are difficult to find even through the organisations associated with their authors. Among them are works by V K Rajwade, the noted historian whose writings are closely associated with the study of Maratha history. “We have very rare books that people may not even know about. The layman most likely will not know about them, but the people who know about them come and buy them,” Gaur says.

Open for 10 years, Varada Books is an extension of its publishing business and stocks around 3,000 books, most of them in Marathi. Its collection includes history and rare titles published by the organisation itself. Manager Dinesh Kurade has said that business has increased compared with the period before the Covid-19 pandemic, offering another example of a Marathi-focused bookstore finding room to grow.

At PustakVishva Book Gallery in Dahanukar Colony, the emphasis is on making Marathi books accessible in a neighbourhood where dedicated stores were previously scarce. Jagrut, who works at the bookstore and library, says it was established three years ago to address this gap, as most Marathi bookstores were concentrated in the inner city. With around 30,000 Marathi books and approximately 800 English titles, PustakVishva has built its identity around regional literature. Its collection covers history, religion, children’s literature and other genres, with 12 sections organised around different Marathi authors to help readers explore their works.

Meanwhile, BookGanga International Book Service on FC Road combines a physical bookstore with an online platform, extending its reach beyond Pune. According to director Supriya Limaye, BookGanga.com began in 2010 and took a new form in 2015, carrying forward the legacy of International Book Service, which has been in Pune’s Deccan area since 1931.

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The store’s history is part of its identity. Supriya says several distinguished personalities, including Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B. R. Ambedkar, are said to have visited the historic establishment. The initiative led by Mandar Jogalekar sought to preserve that legacy while giving the bookstore a new direction.

BookGanga offers both Marathi and English titles through its physical store and online platform. Supriya says the two languages have their own readerships, with demand varying according to the subject and individual title. While the ways people discover and buy books have changed, Marathi readers continue to visit bookstores to browse and purchase titles.

The writer is an intern with Indian Express.