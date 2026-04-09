Rapido cab driver attacked after argument over fare, 4 women among six booked

Six persons who booked a Rapido cab allegedly attacked its driver, hitting his head with a stone, following an argument over fare.

The injured driver, identified as Shrikrishna Madhukar Lad (30), lodged the FIR at the Lonikalbhor police station on Tuesday. The police have booked two men and four women under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On April 5, after receiving a booking from a man at around 9.30 pm, he went to the parking lot of Sai Srushti Apartment in Loni Kalbhor to pick up passengers. Soon, a man and four women came to the spot. The man sat on the front seat, while the four women sat in the backseat. Lad told the women that only three persons could sit in the backseat. But one woman insisted he should accommodate all of them. Lad agreed but said he would charge Rs 25 per km, which is higher than Rapido fares. The women allegedly argued with him saying he should charge as per the fares on Rapido app.