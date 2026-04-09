Rapido cab driver attacked after argument over fare, 4 women among six booked

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Six persons who booked a Rapido cab allegedly attacked its driver, hitting his head with a stone, following an argument over fare.
The injured driver, identified as Shrikrishna Madhukar Lad (30), lodged the FIR at the Lonikalbhor police station on Tuesday. The police have booked two men and four women under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
On April 5, after receiving a booking from a man at around 9.30 pm, he went to the parking lot of Sai Srushti Apartment in Loni Kalbhor to pick up passengers. Soon, a man and four women came to the spot. The man sat on the front seat, while the four women sat in the backseat. Lad told the women that only three persons could sit in the backseat. But one woman insisted he should accommodate all of them. Lad agreed but said he would charge Rs 25 per km, which is higher than Rapido fares. The women allegedly argued with him saying he should charge as per the fares on Rapido app.
Lad replied that due to the hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices, Rapido fares were not affordable and his association has made Rs 25 per km mandatory. But the passengers allegedly abused him. As he refused to accept less fares, they cancelled the booking and left his cab.
Meanwhile, Lad waited for another booking. But the person who cancelled the previous booking and others, including the women, allegedly questioned and abused him for waiting at the spot.
It again led to an argument, following which the man allegedly pulled him out of his cab and slapped him. The women too attacked the driver. A woman allegedly hit a stone on his head, leaving him in a pool of blood. As mentioned in the FIR, six persons thrashed him badly.
Some people near the spot, who knew Lad, rushed for his help. They rescued him and took him to a hospital. The police were also informed.
According to the FIR, while undergoing treatment, Lad’s relatives showed him some videos about the incident. The assailants in the videos were later identified as Dhawal Rawale, Saraswati Rawale, Vaishnavi, Yashwant Chalwadi, Sushma Chalwadi and Manisha Chalwadi, the FIR stated.
When contacted, senior police inspector Rajendra Panhale said, “The FIR has been lodged and a probe has been initiated against the accused. We have got the video of the attack on the cab driver. A woman who hit his head with a stone and others too are visible. We suspect two accused are college students. Prima facie investigation revealed that the accused thrashed the driver in a fit of anger following a dispute over cab fares. The accused have not been arrested, but notices would be issued to them for further investigation.”
Keshav Kshirsagar, president of Indian Gig Workers Front (IGWF), said, “The fare of Rs 25 per km has been approved by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) headed by the district collector. Government officials have instructed the cab aggregator companies to display the RTA approved fares on their app. But still these companies are doing business without following the instructions. Due to it, there are discrepancies in fares visible on their apps and the money actually charged by the cab drivers. This is causing arguments and clashes between cab drivers and passengers.”
“District collectors should take note of this problem and direct the cab aggregator companies to show government approved fares on their apps. Companies should avoid saying that fares on their apps are suggested or estimated,” Kshirsagar said.