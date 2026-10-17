Pune police book Rapido for running bike taxis without licence

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The Pune police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rapido for allegedly operating bike taxi services in the city without the necessary licence and permits. The action comes a day after District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed the company to stop its two-wheeler pilot services or face legal action.
According to the FIR, the alleged violation came to light when RTO officials, during an inspection in the Yerawada area, found that Rapido was using two-wheelers registered as non-transport vehicles to ferry passengers through its online platform in return for payment, without the requisite authorisation from the transport authorities.
On Thursday, Dudi had said Rapido had started its two-wheeler pilot services in Pune without a licence. “I have directed that these services be stopped from today. Otherwise, we will take legal action from Friday,” he had said, adding that the services would not be allowed to resume until the company obtained a licence.
Dudi had maintained that Rapido’s services cannot continue in Pune until the company secures the necessary licence.
According to the FIR registered at the Vishrantwadi police station, a motorcycle registered as a non-transport vehicle was used to provide paid passenger transport through the Rapido platform near Yerawada around 6.50 pm on Friday.
The FIR has invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, in connection with the alleged offences.
The case follows the state authorities’ scrutiny of bike taxi services operating without the required permissions.