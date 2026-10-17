Pune police book Rapido for running bike taxis without licence

The Pune police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rapido for allegedly operating bike taxi services in the city without the necessary licence and permits. The action comes a day after District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed the company to stop its two-wheeler pilot services or face legal action.

According to the FIR, the alleged violation came to light when RTO officials, during an inspection in the Yerawada area, found that Rapido was using two-wheelers registered as non-transport vehicles to ferry passengers through its online platform in return for payment, without the requisite authorisation from the transport authorities.