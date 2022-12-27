13-year-old raped in Pune on pretext of ‘film audition’, search on for businessman: Police

A 13-year-old girl from a town in Pune district was allegedly raped by a businessman from Pune’s Chakan area after he promised to give her an opportunity in the film industry and called her for an ‘audition’, police officials said.

A first information report (FIR) in the case was registered at a police station under the Pune Rural Police jurisdiction early on December 24, hours after the girl’s parents approached the police.

“The accused is a businessman from the Chakan area and knows the father of the girl. A few months ago, when the girl’s parents had gone to meet him to talk about some issue related to business, the girl had accompanied them,” a senior police officer with Pune Rural police said. “While speaking to the businessman, the girl had told him about her interest in pursuing a career in films. The accused claimed to have contacts in the film industry and promised to help her get a break. He said that she would have to give auditions,” the officer added.

“According to the complaint, the accused called the girl on the pretext of taking her audition and raped her – once in June, and one-and-a-half months ago – at different locations. After the parents of the girl approached the police recently, an FIR was registered and a manhunt has been launched for the businessman,” the officer said.

“A case under Indian Penal Code Section 376 pertaining to rape and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and a search is being conducted for the accused businessman,” a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer said.