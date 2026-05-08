Rape, murder of two minors in Pune

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The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) granted a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the legal heirs of the two minors who were sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune district this month.
On May 1, a three-and-a-half year old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 65-year-old man at a village in Pune district. Police said the victim girl was playing near a local temple, when the accused allegedly lured her and took her to a cowshed. He allegedly raped the girl, and then killed with “a hard and blunt object”, and then dumped her dead body in cow dung at the spot. The incident had sparked a massive outrage.
In another incident on May 1, a 3-year-old boy was sexually assaulted and murdered by a teenager in Pimpri Chinchwad. Within 12 hours, the police nabbed the accused from Pune Railway station, just while he was attempting to escape to his native place in Bihar.
In both the cases, the police had booked the accused persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
As per provisions of the Manodhairya Scheme, under section 2 (a) of POCSO Act, a compensation up to Rs 10 lakh can be provided to the family of the minor victims losing their lives due to sexual assaults.
Accordingly, the DLSA President and Principal District and Sessions Judge Mahendra Mahajan conducted a meeting of its members on Friday and after checking the documents in both the cases, a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs was approved for families of the victims, stated a press release.
While 25 percent of the compensation amount is immediately released, the remaining is kept as a fixed deposit in the bank accounts of the victim’s parents, the press release stated.