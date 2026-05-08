Rape, murder of two minors in Pune

In both the cases, the police had booked the accused persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (File Photo)

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) granted a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the legal heirs of the two minors who were sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune district this month.

On May 1, a three-and-a-half year old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 65-year-old man at a village in Pune district. Police said the victim girl was playing near a local temple, when the accused allegedly lured her and took her to a cowshed. He allegedly raped the girl, and then killed with “a hard and blunt object”, and then dumped her dead body in cow dung at the spot. The incident had sparked a massive outrage.