Ranked fourth best civic body, PCMC outdoes PMC

Pune’s industrial neighbour Pimpri-Chinchwad has bagged the fourth spot in Municipal Performance Index for 2020, released by the central government on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “On the parameter of governance or administrative functioning, the central government has awarded the fourth spot to Pimpri-Chinchwad in the country.”

Patil said in the Ease of Living Index 2020, too, there was a marked improvement as Pimpri-Chinchwad jumped from 67th position in 2018 to 16th in 2020.

“There were three norms applied before selecting a city. This included liveability, weather and performance of the civic body. As many as 114 cities in the country and 12 states were the participants,” he added.

Patil further said 55,000 citizens took part in the online and offline survey conducted by the government. Patil said, “Getting public response on the administration’s work and implementation helps improve efficiency. On both fronts, it has helped understand what they (citizens) think and what they want to make this city more comfortable and liveable for them.”

The PCMC chief also said, “This is a stamp of approval on the functioning of the civic administration. The civic administration’s main objective is to ensure good living conditions and get their participation in it.”

Mayor Usha Dhore said, “The citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad have helped us get a top rank… the result also reflects the hard work of the civic administration and its response to citizens’ needs and demands.”

