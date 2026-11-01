Shipping businessman Rana Suryavanshi’s security cover withdrawn

AS THE Pune Rural police continue to probe key inconsistencies in the account of the October 18 attack on Rana Suryavanshi near Baramati airport, the police security provided to the businessman has been withdrawn, senior police officer said without divulging information on the reasons.

The alleged attack took place around 7.30 pm on October 18, when Suryavanshi, proprietor of Rana Shipping Company, was near Baramati Airport along the Palkhi highway to visit locations of agricultural land and commercial plots. Two men allegedly arrived on a scooter, with one approaching Suryavanshi with a bouquet before attacking him. Suryavanshi did not sustain a bullet injury but suffered injuries from a sharp weapon.

Based on the probe so far, police maintain that the assault was a Rs two lakh contract hit and arrested four persons and detained a minor in connection with the case. Four days after admission to Ruby Hall Clinic, Rana Suryavanshi was discharged following treatment. A senior police officer said Pune Rural police had recorded his statement while he was still in hospital.

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“The security cover provided to Suryavanshi, which included three constabulary staff round the clock, has been withdrawn following the directions from the state government. We will not be able to comment on the causes of the same.” said an officer who did not wish to be named. Officials said that the security cover was provided around July 2025.

The October 18 attack near Baramati was not the first alleged attempt on Suryavanshi’s life. On September 28, 2025, Solapur Rural police arrested four people for allegedly attempting to murder him. The suspects allegedly travelled in an SUV and carried a sword before fleeing after threatening Suryavanshi, who was returning from Akkalkot with police guards. This incident, too, took place when Suryavanashi was accompanied by his police security detail. On the reason behind providing security to him, police maintained that they have received directions from the state government for the same.

Several gaps remain in the story of alleged attack on Suryavanshi, which the Pune Rural police are probing. The ballistic report is awaited to establish whether the recovered firearm was discharged, with no empty cartridge casing found and other witnesses not corroborating the complainant’s account of a gunshot.

The alleged assailants have reportedly denied carrying a firearm. Police are yet to establish the motive behind the suspected contract hit, the roles of the two recently arrested accused and whether a wider conspiracy was involved. Two suspects are still being sought. Investigators are also examining whether a dispute over control of an educational institution in Solapur could be linked to the attack.