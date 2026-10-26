2 more held over attack on shipping businessman

PUNE RURAL police, who are probing the alleged attack on shipping businessman, Rana Suryavanshi near Baramati airport arrested two more persons in the case, taking the total number arrests in the case to four and one minor under detention.

Pune Rural police have earlier said that the alleged attack was a Rs 2-lakh contract hit, with a 50-year-old Pune resident paying two teenagers to carry out the assault.

The Pune Rural Police had earlier arrested two accused including the man who allegedly paid the supari and had detained a minor in connection with the case.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to Baramati taluka police, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on October 18, when two unidentified persons allegedly attacked Suryavanshi, proprietor of Rana Shipping Company, near the Baramati airport.