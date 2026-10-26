2 more held over attack on shipping businessman

PUNE RURAL police, who are probing the alleged attack on shipping businessman, Rana Suryavanshi near Baramati airport arrested two more persons in the case, taking the total number arrests in the case to four and one minor under detention.
Pune Rural police have earlier said that the alleged attack was a Rs 2-lakh contract hit, with a 50-year-old Pune resident paying two teenagers to carry out the assault.
The Pune Rural Police had earlier arrested two accused including the man who allegedly paid the supari and had detained a minor in connection with the case.
According to Baramati taluka police, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on October 18, when two unidentified persons allegedly attacked Suryavanshi, proprietor of Rana Shipping Company, near the Baramati airport.
Police are, however, still investigating whether shots were actually fired during the attack. A firearm has been recovered from the spot, but the empty cartridge was not recovered.
Although the police have invoked relevant provisions of the Arms Act in the case pertaining to use of firearms, the circumstances surrounding the alleged firing are yet to be conclusively established.
Suryavanshi did not sustain a bullet injury but had suffered an injury inflicted by a sharp weapon. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment and is now reported to be out of danger.
Police have detained a 17 year old minor and have arrested Parth Vasudev Awathale, 19, originally from Pimpri Gavari in Khamgaon and currently residing in Pune.
The two are suspected to be the assailants. Both were initially apprehended by Pune city police and subsequently handed over to the Pune Rural Police. The two allegedly disclosed that they had been paid Rs 2 lakh by 50-year-old Dnyandev Mahadev Shinde, a native of Vit village in Karmala taluka of Solapur district and currently residing in Bhigwan, Indapur taluka.
Pune rural police have further arrested Swapnil Bhagwan Kamble and Chaitanya Uttam Babar. The two have been remanded to police custody till Monday.
Following the incident, senior police officers had visited the spot. The attack had also drawn a reaction from NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who criticised the state government’s handling of law and order and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers and concrete measures to ensure citizens’ safety. The Baramati taluka police are conducting further investigations into the alleged conspiracy and the role of other persons involved in the case.