After Ramnadi-Mula devrai row, citizens seek protection for buffer zone; PMC says it is outside RFD

Last year, the Ram-Mula Devrai was saved, underscoring its ecological and cultural importance as a sacred grove and vital community space with rich wildlife. (Source: File)

Around a year ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided to revise its plans for the Riverfront Development (RFD) along the Ramnadi-Mula devrai, which residents and activists have highlighted as a sacred grove. This forest, spread over around eight hectares, stretches across 800 metres of the riverbank. In its revised plan, PMC said that no trees would be felled at the site.

Now, environmentalists and residents are drawing attention to the buffer zone of the devrai, where old-growth trees are vulnerable to RFD-related construction.

“Pune’s forest cover is only about 16–22 per cent, which is far below the national target of 33 per cent set under the National Forest Policy. The Pune Forest Division’s work plan prescribes documentation and protection of sacred groves. Last year, the Ram-Mula Devrai was saved, underscoring its ecological and cultural importance as a sacred grove and vital community space with rich wildlife. The buffer zones and boundaries of this Devrai are crucial for its survival, and the riparian trees around it must be protected since they serve as crucial wildlife habitats and maintain ecological balance,” said Vandana Chaudhary, an environmentalist and member of the Balewadi Welfare Federation (BWF).