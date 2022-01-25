Ramesh Iyer now member of Pune power distribution control panel

Civic activist Ramesh Iyer, who is also the general secretary and spokesperson of city Congress unit, has been appointed as member of Pune district Electricity Distribution Control Committee. His appointment was made by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and officially conveyed to the district collector.

Iyer would be responsible for taking up grievances of the consumers with the power utility operating in the district. “I will focus on resolving the issue of high electricity bills charged from consumers and also push the electricity distribution company to reduce instances of power theft,” he said, adding he would coordinate between the electricity company and consumers. There are many problems related to monthly billing of electricity, faulty meters and other issues faced by citizens, Iyer said.

Iyer has been an active member of Congress for last 38 years and held various responsibilities, including with the consumer cell, in the party’s local unit. He is also known for taking up consumer issues to court.