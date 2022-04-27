Rambo Circus awarded ‘Hunar Haat ki Safalta Ke Saathi’ award

CITY-BASED Rambo Circus was awarded the ‘Hunar Haat ki Safalta Ke Saathi’ award at the 40th edition of the Hunar Haat held in Mumbai. The award was presented by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, to Sujit Dilip, owner of Rambo Circus.

On the performing art of the circus, Naqvi said that it is on the brink of becoming a lost art and the pandemic had severely strained the artists.

“The circus is an art which has almost disappeared…there was a time when we went to the circus as children. Today, many do not go to the circus or worse, have not even attended one. Given how the pandemic has hurt the performers, I made it a point to locate every circus troupe in the country and to bring them for Hunar Haat,” Naqvi added that the performers of the circus have inherited a unique heritage and the artists have been truly blessed with talents. “We attempt to preserve the art,” he said.

Hunar Haat began in 2016, and six years later, artisans from various parts of the country have become part of the journey. “Our country is known for its unity in diversity. There is no culture or religion which is not practised in our country. We have people who believe in religion and we also have those who do not. This is the beauty of our country…our sincere attempt has been to honour the art and the skill of the various artisans,” said Naqvi.