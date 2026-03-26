Ram Navami holiday rush triggers heavy traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Highway Traffic Police officers said they observed a surge in traffic volume from early morning, particularly on the Mumbai-to-Pune stretch of the expressway. (Photo: Screengrab from PTI Video on X)

A massive traffic jam was reported on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway Thursday morning, with vehicle queues stretching up to three kilometres in the Ghat section, as highway police attributed the congestion to a surge in traffic due to the Ram Navami holiday coinciding with the weekend.

Highway Traffic Police officers said they observed a surge in traffic volume from early morning, particularly on the Mumbai-to-Pune stretch of the expressway.

When contacted, Vikrant Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Division, Highway Traffic Police, said, “The traffic situation today is due to an increase in the number of vehicles on the expressway. The rise is primarily due to the Ram Navami holiday today, which falls closer to the weekend. We have deployed our full staff on the expressway, who are managing the situation at various locations.”