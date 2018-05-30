Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pune today, traffic police issue advisory

Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pune today, traffic police issue advisory

The President is visiting the city to attend various functions.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: May 30, 2018 11:27:20 am
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday will attend various functions in Pune. (File Photo) 
Top News

Parts of the city will see restricted movement of traffic between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm on Wednesday to make way for the cavalcade of President Ram Nath Kovind, an advisory issued by the Pune Traffic Police stated. The President is visiting the city to attend various functions.

“Vehicle movement on the roads from Pune airport in Lohegaon to Gunjan Theatre and Sangamwadi, from Pashan Road to University Square and Sancheti Square will be restricted. On the road from COEP to RTO and Mangaldas Square, traffic flow will be stopped as per requirement,” the advisory stated.

To attend the unveiling of Ramabai Ambedkar’s statue, visitors coming from Yerawada will have to park vehicles at Wadia College, and those from Council Hall will have to park at Dutch Palace. Parking between IB Square and Mangaldas Square is prohibited, it added. The restrictions will be lifted after 1.30 pm.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now