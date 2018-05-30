Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pune today, traffic police issue advisory

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday will attend various functions in Pune. (File Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday will attend various functions in Pune. (File Photo)

Parts of the city will see restricted movement of traffic between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm on Wednesday to make way for the cavalcade of President Ram Nath Kovind, an advisory issued by the Pune Traffic Police stated. The President is visiting the city to attend various functions.

“Vehicle movement on the roads from Pune airport in Lohegaon to Gunjan Theatre and Sangamwadi, from Pashan Road to University Square and Sancheti Square will be restricted. On the road from COEP to RTO and Mangaldas Square, traffic flow will be stopped as per requirement,” the advisory stated.

To attend the unveiling of Ramabai Ambedkar’s statue, visitors coming from Yerawada will have to park vehicles at Wadia College, and those from Council Hall will have to park at Dutch Palace. Parking between IB Square and Mangaldas Square is prohibited, it added. The restrictions will be lifted after 1.30 pm.

