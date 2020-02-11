Ram Nath Kovind to award President’s Colour to INS Shivaji

On Thursday, the President’s Colour will be received by an officer designated as Nishan Adhikari on behalf of INS Shivaji during a ceremonial parade comprising 130 officers and 630 sailors of the Navy. On Thursday, the President’s Colour will be received by an officer designated as Nishan Adhikari on behalf of INS Shivaji during a ceremonial parade comprising 130 officers and 630 sailors of the Navy.

President Ram Nath Kovind will award the President’s Colour to Lonavala-based INS Shivaji in a ceremonial parade on February 13. The Presentation of Colour or Standards by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces is an acknowledgement of the unit’s meritorious service. While the practice of carrying the Colour into battle has stopped, the tradition of receiving, holding and parading the Colour continues even today in the Armed forces.

INS Shivaji was commissioned as His Majesty’s Indian Ship Shivaji in 1945. It is now the premier technical training establishment of the Indian Navy with the motto Kar-masu Kaushalam (Skill at Work).

INS Shivaji imparts training in engineering discipline to personnel of the Navy, Coast Guard, other sister services and allied countries. It has trained over two lakh officers and sailors, both Indian and international, since inception. All courses conducted at INS Shivaji are recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education.

INS Shivaji is spread across 861 acres and has a population of 6,000 comprising 2,500 people in uniform, including trainees and their families. The institution consists of several training bodies like the Centre of Marine Engineering and Technology, Centre of Excellence in Marine Engineering, School of Basic Sciences and the Nuclear Biological Chemical Defence School.

