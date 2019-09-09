Ram Jethmalani: ‘A brilliant legal mind, fearless, outspoken, unshakeable & trendsetter’

(Bushra Sathked and Sadaf Inamdar)

Advertising

Lawyers across Pune city on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent Supreme Court lawyer and noted jurist Ram Jethmalani, who passed away at his Delhi residence on Sunday morning. He was 95.

Senior criminal lawyer Harshad Nimbalkar referred to Jethmalani as one with brilliant legal mind who had singlehandedly shaped criminal law post-Independence. “I was privileged to assist him in the TADA case in Pune and in conducting matters alongside him in Bombay High Court. I also had the opportunity to take a guest lecture with him on criminal law at Symbiosis Law College in 1995, where he was the Professor Emeritus at the time. Undaunted by norms and consequences, he was outspoken and fearlessly proclaimed views on all matters.”

Remembering Jethmalani as ‘Pitamah’ of the Indian legal system, Shrikant Agaste, president of the Pune Bar Association, said, “He was a legal luminary, an example for budding advocates. His demise is a great loss to the legal fraternity as there will never be another Ram Jethmalani.”

Advertising

Senior advocate S K Jain, speaking about the former Union law minister’s contribution to the Indian legal system, said: “A legendary lawyer, his knowledge regarding law was second to none and his outspokenness set him apart as one of the finest lawyers the country has had. I had the opportunity to work alongside him in Maharashtra and Goa bar council from 1985 to 1991. He worked from the Magistrate Court to Supreme Court with the same fluency and commitment. Despite being one of the highest paid lawyers in the country, he provided many pro bono services.”

Asim Sarode, human rights activist and lawyer, said, “Blunt and unfearing, he set many trends in the Indian judicial system. The concept of grave and sudden provocation was introduced by him after the sensational Nanavati case.”

Senior advocate Sushil Mancharkar said, “Indian judiciary has lost a rare gem in Ram Jethmalani. His courtroom presence was unmatched.”

Krishna Kumari, working chairperson, Sadhu Vaswani Mission, said, “Ram Jethmalani was a highly regarded member of the Sindhi community. Gifted with a sharp, analytical mind, he was a formidable lawyer, a senior parliamentarian and a frank, fearless and astute politician. Though firm and unshakable in his stance, he possessed a compassionate heart.”

Noting several achievements and appreciating his legal authority, B G Kolse Patil, former judge of the Bombay High Court, said, “He spearheaded many reforms and was also a great social activist. We had differing opinions in the 25 years that we worked alongside each other, but his preeminence as a criminal lawyer was incredible.”

Senior Supreme Court advocate Aashutosh Srivastava recalled his days with Jethmalani who guided him to take criminal cases as his specialisation. Srivastava said, “He was a fearless man… Even at an age where people normally lose the will to do anything, he used to work with utmost dedication. The nation has truly lost a judicial phenomenon.”