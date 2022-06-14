Uddhav Thackeray should give time to discuss issues, independent MLA Devendra Bhuyar

Days after the BJP pulled off a spectacular win in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, accusations and counter-accusations about the role of smaller parties and Independents continue to fly.

Devendra Bhuyar, the legislator who represents Varud Morshi in the Amravati district, was in the eye of the storm with Shiv Sena’s MP Sanjay Raut claiming he along with three other Independent MLAs have voted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and for the BJP. Before the Rajya Sabha elections, Bhuyar had declared that he would vote for the MVA candidate.

Bhuyar, who was earlier expelled from the farmer’s outfit floated by former MP Raju Shetti Swabhimani Paksha, has denied the accusation. While speaking to The Indian Express, Bhuyar expressed his dissatisfaction with what he said was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s failure to meet him and discuss the issues raised by him.

“Raut had back then made this claim. However, later he corrected himself. I was with the Congress and NCP before the MVA government was born and will remain with the alliance,” he said.

Some of Bhuyar’s closest allies and supporters are from the NCP.

But the young MLA said that the chief minister is yet to give him time to discuss matters pertaining to his constituency. “I have asked for time repeatedly from the chief minister but his office has not responded,” he said. Bhuyar said some issues would only be solved if the chief minister personally looks into the matter. The MLA listed issues like completion of irrigation works, setting up of a textile park and investment in agri-based industries in the industrial areas of Varud Morshi. “I have previously asked for time from the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who had met me forthwith,” he said.

Bhuyar was termed a giant killer after he defeated former agriculture minister Dr Anil Bonde in the 2019 Assembly elections. Barely in his 30s, Bhuyar had caught the popular imagination with many villages in the Assembly constituency pooling resources to get him elected. Raju Shetti has back then drawn parallels with his own electoral victory.

During the political drama which gave birth to the MVA government, Bhuyar had consistently sided with the government despite offers being made to him by the BJP. Differences had emerged between Bhuyar and Shetti soon afterwards with the former keeping distance from the farmer’s outfit.

Bhuyar said he has resisted all attempts to wean him away from the alliance since 2019. But the mudslinging he had to face post the Rajya Sabha elections was not acceptable. “This was completely uncalled for I did not expect this,” he said.