Rajya Sabha polls: BJP MLAs in touch with us, CM to redress grievances of independent MLAs today: MVA

WHILE Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a meeting with independent MLAs at his official ‘Varsha’ bungalow on Monday ahead of the elections to six seats of Rajya Sabha from the state, MVA Minister Satej Patil on Sunday claimed that some BJP MLAs were also in touch with them. The BJP ridiculed the claim, saying the MVA should worry about its own MLAs.

“Independent MLAs who have been supporting the MVA regime for the past two-and-a-half years are very much with us. Don’t go by what the BJP is claiming or is trying to do. Our MVA leaders are constantly in touch with independent MLAs,” Patil told this newspaper.

The Minister, who is himself playing a crucial role in ensuring the victory of MVA candidates, said, “Besides independent MLAs, BJP MLAs are also in touch with us. But we will not reveal anything as of now. Everyone will come to know on the day of the voting….”

BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who is the opposition leader in State Legislative Council said, “The June 10 elections will reveal all…The MVA should focus first on its own MLAs rather than indulging in meaningless claims.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Patil also denied that there were any fissures in the Congress over the nomination of Imran Pratagarhi, party’s minority cell chief from UP.

The party is united and we are confident of our candidate emerging triumphant,” he said. On Saturday, MPCC chief Nana Patole said, “There is no threat to Congress candidate. He will win in the first round itself.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the party is fully geared up for Rajya Sabha election and all its three candidate will emerge victorious. “Our strategy, our blueprint for Rajya Sabha elections is ready. All our candidates will win. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar will lose the sixth seat,” he said. Shelar was speaking after a party meeting organised in connection with the Rajya Sabha election where the central observer was also present.

A BJP leader said the Congress was looking vulnerable as there was resentment among the MLAs over nomination of an outsider. “We are targeting Congress MLAs. If one or two vote for our candidate, the MVA government will be rattled,” he said. Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “We are aware of what the BJP is doing. We are getting information about it. But no MLA is going to fall prey to BJP’s horse-trading attempts. Our flock is intact and together and it will be proved on June 10,” he said.

A Shiv Sena leader said the CM will hold discussions with independent and smaller party MLAs. SP MLA Abu Azmi said he has not yet decided whom to vote.