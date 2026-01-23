Pune on My Plate: Raju uncle’s outlet has served the same chole bhature for 20 years – and people keep returning for it

What began as a modest setup has today turned into a trusted food joint opposite Pune's PICT College, serving customers who return not just for the dishes, but for the familiarity of the place.

Raju Uncle's, PuneThe eatery situated near the back gate of Bharati Vidyapeeth, opposite PICT College, has become a familiar stop for food lovers in Pune. (Express Photo)

Written by Advaya Apte

For nearly two decades, a small chole bhature outlet in Pune has been quietly building a loyal following – driven by consistency, taste, and word-of-mouth. Run by Manjeet Singh Bedi, fondly known as Raju uncle among regulars, the eatery situated near the back gate of Bharati Vidyapeeth, opposite PICT College, has become a familiar stop for generations of food lovers.

Originally from Delhi, Bedi moved to Pune in 1995. What began as a modest setup has today turned into a trusted food joint, serving customers who return not just for the dishes, but for the familiarity of the place. With 15 to 20 years in the business, Bedi attributes the popularity of his chole bhature to its distinct flavour. “People come back because the taste is different,” he says, crediting the use of freshly ground, in-house spices.

Hygiene and balance, he believes, are as important as flavour. The food, he claims, is suitable for everyone—from children to elderly customers—without causing acidity or discomfort. Over the years, the stall has become a spot where families return across generations, with people who have been regulars for years now bringing their children.

That loyalty is reflected in the voices of younger customers as well. “Raju uncle’s chole bhature is my favourite spot for sudden cravings,” says Sayli, 20. “The flavour, the spiciness, and the crisp, freshly fried bhature together make it unbeatable. I really adore this place.”

While the foundation of the dish is rooted in a Delhi-style preparation, Bedi has adapted the recipe to suit Pune’s palate. Unlike the drier versions commonly found in the Capital, his preparation offers a more rounded, medium-spiced taste. “It is neither too spicy nor bland,” he says, describing it as balanced enough for regular eating.

Chole bhature Manjeet Singh Bedi attributes the popularity of his chole bhature to its distinct flavour. (Express Photo)

Bedi’s journey, however, was not without challenges. Space was a major hurdle in the beginning. Unable to find a permanent spot, Bedi started with a temporary stall before eventually renting a shop. Even today, the business operates out of a rented space.

‘Authentic, soothing and filling’

For patrons like Vivek Banarasi, 23, the outlet is tied closely to memory and routine. “I first ate here around 2013 or 2014 after a family friend brought us,” says the Balaji Nagar resident. “It was my first time having such authentic Punjabi-style chole bhature—spicy, soothing, and filling. Since then, it has been a go-to meal for my family, and I have recommended it to many friends.”

Another regular, Sairaj Patil, 23, says the stall has been a constant through different phases of his life. “After long hours at work, my office being close to Raju uncle’s stall, going there has become a routine,” he says. “I started eating his chole while in school, and even today, that comfort stays with me during my working days.”

Chole sent to Goa, Dubai

The reach of the food has gone far beyond the neighbourhood. Bedi recalls customers packing his chole to take to Mumbai, Goa, and even Dubai. “The bhature may get cold, but the chole travels well,” he says, recalling a customer who carried multiple portions overseas for her children.

Despite the steady demand, expansion remains a work in progress. Bedi hopes to open another outlet, but says finding a suitable location has been difficult. “It is in the plan,” he adds, mentioning that the search is ongoing.

Apart from chole bhature, the menu remains deliberately limited, offering a small selection of rice-based meals such as rajma rice, kadhi pakoda rice, chole rice, and dal makhani rice.

For Bedi, the biggest marker of success is organic loyalty. Students recommend the place to friends, customers guide new visitors, and business continues largely through word-of-mouth. “By God’s grace, this is enough for us,” he says.

Advaya Apte is an intern with The Indian Express.

