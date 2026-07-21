Farmer leader Raju Shetti, Mahadev Jankar picked up by Delhi police

Shetti said, "We had planned a peaceful protest. And they are not even allowing us to exercise our democratic right. The police have no right to pick us up in this manner and detain us." (Express File)

Farmer leader Raju Shetti, who heads Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, was picked up by Police on Tuesday morning from Kisan Ghat in New Delhi.

Another leader Mahadev Jankar, who heads the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, was also detained and taken to an unknown location.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shetti said, “I reached Kisan Ghat around 10.15 am. Along with me, Mahadev Jankar and other leaders and representatives of 154 organisations from various parts of the country were also present. The Delhi police came to the spot and asked us to board a police vehicle. We have no idea where we are being taken. I overheard that we are being taken to Sonepat. We have not been given any reason for being detained in this manner.”