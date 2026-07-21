Farmer leader Raju Shetti, Mahadev Jankar picked up by Delhi police

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Farmer leader Raju Shetti, who heads Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, was picked up by Police on Tuesday morning from Kisan Ghat in New Delhi.
Another leader Mahadev Jankar, who heads the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, was also detained and taken to an unknown location.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Shetti said, “I reached Kisan Ghat around 10.15 am. Along with me, Mahadev Jankar and other leaders and representatives of 154 organisations from various parts of the country were also present. The Delhi police came to the spot and asked us to board a police vehicle. We have no idea where we are being taken. I overheard that we are being taken to Sonepat. We have not been given any reason for being detained in this manner.”
Shetti said he and others had arrived in Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the farmers protest at Kisan Ghat against a proposed India-US trade deal that farmers feel could hurt domestic incomes by opening up doors to cheaper imports.
“Representatives of 154 farmers’ organizations from across the country and farmers arrived at Kisan Ghat. Protests were scheduled to be organised by farmers’ organisations in Delhi against the American trade deal. Hon’ble Minister Mahadev Jankar and I were detained by the Delhi Police while going to the farmers’ protest in the Rajghat area of Delhi,” Shetti said.
Shetti said, “We had planned a peaceful protest. And they are not even allowing us to exercise our democratic right. The police have no right to pick us up in this manner and detain us.”