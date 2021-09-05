Raju Shetti is not dropped from MLC list, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Amidst speculations that farmer leader Raju Shetti has been dropped from the list of names recommended for appointment as members of the Maharashtra legislative council, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out any such possibility.

“The list that NCP has submitted includes the name of Raju Shetti. His name has been recommended based on his contributions to the cooperative movement and the farm sector. We have done our job with honesty. If Shetti is annoyed, I do not want to say anything about it,” the NCP chief said at a function in the Warje area of the city Saturday evening.

The speculations about Shetti being snubbed came up after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat met the governor and urged him to approve the recommended names.

After meeting the governor, Ajit Pawar added fuel to the rumour mill. “New information has come to the fore that those who have lost the election are not appointed to the upper house of the state legislature. We are verifying this new information. If there is any issue in it, then the chief minister will take the decision on it,” he said.

Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s comment, Shetti told The Indian Express earlier this week that his nomination to the legislative council was not promised but was conclusively decided between him and the NCP chief Pawar before the Lok Sabha election. “There was no promise made… It was decided between me and NCP chief Sharad Pawar,” said Shetti while expressing his anger over the possibility of his name being dropped.

In Jalgaon on Saturday, NCP state chief Jayant Patil also said that Shetti’s name was not dropped from the list.

Meanwhile, constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said there is no law that prevents a person who lost elections to be nominated to the state legislative council. “Under the Constitution, the governor has to nominate members recommended by the state cabinet to the state legislative council. The governor has to act on the advice of the council of ministers. He has no right to create hurdles or delay the nominations once the state cabinet recommends the names to him. If he delays or seeks to create hurdles, it amounts to constitutional fraud,” Bapat said while pointing out that BJP leader Arun Jaitley who had lost the Lok Sabha election was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

