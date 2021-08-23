Rajnath Singh’s visit to Pune rescheduled

THE visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Pune on Monday, where he was scheduled to visit key defence establishments, has been deferred to Tuesday, officials said Sunday evening. Singh was scheduled to come to the city on a one-day visit, when he was slated to preside over functions at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technologies (DIAT) in Girinagar and the Army Sports Institute (ASI). During the visit, Singh was also scheduled to review the operational preparedness of the Southern Command and be briefed by the top brass in the presence of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain.

A communication from the Office of PRO (Defence), Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, issued Sunday read, “The visit of Raksha Mantri to Pune has been deferred to Tuesday, August 24, 2021 due to unavoidable circumstances.”

Defence officials said that while Singh’s visit has been moved to Tuesday, the details of his rescheduled visit were yet to be made available. Officials had said during Singh’s visit, the sports stadium of ASI would have been named the ‘Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Stadium, Pune Cantonment’.

