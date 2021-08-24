Rajnath Singh’s visit deferred again, to now take place Friday

The visit of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Pune, which was deferred from Monday to Tuesday, has been further deferred and is now likely to take place on Friday, August 27, according to defence officials from Pune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to come on a visit to Pune on Monday when he was slated to preside over functions at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technologies (DIAT) at Girinagar and the Army Sports Institute (ASI). On Sunday, the Ministry of Defence had said his Pune visit had been deferred to Tuesday.

On Monday, in a press communication, the office of Pune Defence PRO said Singh’s visit is now likely to take place on Friday.

At the ASI ceremony, Singh is slated to felicitate 16 Olympians from the Indian Army who competed at the Tokyo Olympics. The sports stadium of the ASI will also be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra at the function.

Singh is also scheduled to review the operational preparedness of the Southern Command, where he was to be briefed by the top brass, including Army Chief General MM Naravane and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain.