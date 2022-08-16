Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over F-INSAS to Indian Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday handed over to the Indian Army the much-awaited Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) in an unveiling ceremony of various defence and strategic systems held in Delhi.

The full gear of the F-INSAS includes an AK-203 assault rifle, which is a Russian-origin gas-operated, magazine-fed, select-fire assault rifle. The units of the rifle will be manufactured by an India-Russia joint venture. The rifle has a range of 300 metres.

For the survivability of the infantry soldier a ballistic helmet, ballistic goggles, bulletproof vest, elbow pads and knee pads have been provided in the system. The helmet and vest can protect the soldiers from 9mm ammunition and bullets from AK-47 assault rifles. F-INSAS also includes a state-of-the- art target acquisition and communication system. A rifle-mounted holographic sight with a range of 200 meters has been provided for target acquisition. A helmet-mounted night vision facility has been provided for the infantry soldiers. A hands-free headset has been provided for communication with command posts and other elements on the battlefield.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conceptualised the F-INSAS project in the early 2000s in line with the targets of the Army’s Infantry Soldier Modernisation Programme with an aim to optimise the soldier’s performance across the full spectrum and duration of a military operation.

DRDO scientists said that similar infantry modernisation programmes from the US, France, Germany and Israel were studied towards the development of F-INSAS. The quality requirements for the project were set by the Army. A senior Army officer said that the aim of the F-INSAS is to equip the infantry soldier for the modern-day network-centric warfare scenario. The concept of network-centric warfare denotes the effective use of information technology and computer networking tools to form networks of various force elements in play on the battlefield.

Nipun anti-personnel mine to the Army handed over to Army

During the unveiling ceremony Tuesday, the Defence Minister also handed over the Nipun anti-personnel mine to the Army. These mines have been developed by a joint effort from the private sector and the DRDO. Around seven lakh such mines will be manufactured by the private sector entities. During the same ceremony a thermal imaging sight for T-90 tanks, hand-held thermal imager, frequency mapping radio relay, infantry protected mobility vehicles, and quick reaction fighting vehicles were also handed over to the armed forces.

The three service chiefs, top service commanders and MoD officials were present for the ceremony.