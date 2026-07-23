Monsoon damage forces closure of two roads in Pune’s Rajgad

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Two roads in Pune district’s Rajgad taluka (formerly Velhe) have been closed to traffic after sections of the carriageway caved in following heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration to issue diversion orders for motorists. In a separate order, heavy vehicles have also been diverted from the Theur Phata route to facilitate repairs to a railway overbridge.
According to orders issued by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the Malwadi–Jogwadi–Bhutonde–Balwad–Shenwad road (Major District Road 43) has been closed after a portion of the road at Balwad collapsed following a rain-triggered cave-in.
Commuters travelling between Rajgad and Pune have been advised to use the Gohini–Bhutonde–Pal Budruk–Vajeghar–Khariv route via Velhe. Traffic from Balwad has been diverted through Shenwad–Pasali–Jadhavwadi–Bhatti towards Rajgad and Pune.
In another order, the Rajgad–Kelad Road via Madhe Ghat (Major District Road 106) has been closed until further orders after a section of the road caved in. The administration said the closure was imposed in the interest of public safety. Motorists travelling from the Kelad region towards Rajgad and Pune have been asked to use the Kelad–Nigade Khurd–Kumbale–Chandavane–Bhutonde–Pal Budruk–Vajeghar–Khariv route.
Separately, the district administration has announced traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles on the Theur Phata route to facilitate repair work on a railway overbridge. All heavy and multi-axle vehicles travelling from Theur Phata towards Theur and Kesnand have been barred from using the stretch and diverted via Kedgaon Chaufulla–Nhavare–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur before proceeding to their destinations.
The road closures come shortly after the ₹6,695-crore Pune-Mumbai Missing Link project witnessed its first major monsoon disruption just nine weeks after its inauguration, when a landslide on July 6 damaged a retaining structure near one of its tunnels, forcing the closure of the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway.