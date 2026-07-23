Monsoon damage forces closure of two roads in Pune’s Rajgad

Two roads in Pune district’s Rajgad taluka (formerly Velhe) have been closed to traffic after sections of the carriageway caved in following heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration to issue diversion orders for motorists. In a separate order, heavy vehicles have also been diverted from the Theur Phata route to facilitate repairs to a railway overbridge.

According to orders issued by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the Malwadi–Jogwadi–Bhutonde–Balwad–Shenwad road (Major District Road 43) has been closed after a portion of the road at Balwad collapsed following a rain-triggered cave-in.

Commuters travelling between Rajgad and Pune have been advised to use the Gohini–Bhutonde–Pal Budruk–Vajeghar–Khariv route via Velhe. Traffic from Balwad has been diverted through Shenwad–Pasali–Jadhavwadi–Bhatti towards Rajgad and Pune.