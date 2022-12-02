Rajendra Pawar takes charge as chief engineer of Pune zone of MSEDCL

Rajendra Pawar Thursday took charge as the chief engineer of the Pune zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). He succeeds Sachin Talewar, who has been transferred to the Aurangabad zone of the power utility, according to authorities.

Pawar hails from Nashik in Maharashtra and graduated from the Government College of Engineering, Pune. He joined the then Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) as a junior engineer in 1989. Pawar was selected as the executive engineer in 2011 and has over the years worked at Pen, Kalwan, Nashik, Panvel, and Kalyan.

He had served as the superintendent engineer at Nagpur and Pune. Pawar’s professional acumen was hailed during the time of Covid-19 in June 2020 when he and his team, with meticulous planning, ensured power supply to 6.55 lakh consumers in the areas that were affected by a cyclonic storm. The power supply was disrupted after electric poles fell down in the rural areas of Pune, including Maval, Khed, Junnar, Ambegaon, and Mulshi. Pawar and team with meticulous planning ensured power supply to 6.55 lakh consumers in the affected areas.