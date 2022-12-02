scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Rajendra Pawar takes charge as chief engineer of Pune zone of MSEDCL

Pawar’s professional acumen was hailed during the time of Covid-19 in June 2020 when he and his team ensured power supply to over 6 lakh power consumers in the areas that were affected by a cyclonic storm.

Rajendra Pawar hails from Nashik in Maharashtra and graduated from the Government College of Engineering, Pune.

Rajendra Pawar Thursday took charge as the chief engineer of the Pune zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). He succeeds Sachin Talewar, who has been transferred to the Aurangabad zone of the power utility, according to authorities.

Pawar hails from Nashik in Maharashtra and graduated from the Government College of Engineering, Pune. He joined the then Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) as a junior engineer in 1989. Pawar was selected as the executive engineer in 2011 and has over the years worked at Pen, Kalwan, Nashik, Panvel, and Kalyan.

More from Pune

He had served as the superintendent engineer at Nagpur and Pune. Pawar’s professional acumen was hailed during the time of Covid-19 in June 2020 when he and his team, with meticulous planning, ensured power supply to 6.55 lakh consumers in the areas that were affected by a cyclonic storm. The power supply was disrupted after electric poles fell down in the rural areas of Pune, including Maval, Khed, Junnar, Ambegaon, and Mulshi. Pawar and team with meticulous planning ensured power supply to 6.55 lakh consumers in the affected areas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:57:30 pm
Next Story

Mumbai autorickshaw driver stuns passenger by naming all countries in Europe and more. Watch

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close