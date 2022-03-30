Medical community demands justice for Rajasthan doctor who ‘died by suicide’ after murder charges

The Indian medical community has expressed “deep shock” at the alleged suicide of a doctor in Rajasthan after she was accused of causing the death of a woman during childbirth and implicated in a police case. The doctors called for better implementation of laws passed for the protection of the healthcare workers.

Dr Archana Sharma, doctor at a Lasot-based private hospital in Dausa district, allegedly died by suicide after the family of a woman who died during childbirth, reportedly due to a complication called post-partum haemorrhage or excessive bleeding, registered a case against her. In her alleged suicide note, Dr Sharma reportedly appealed to people “not to harass innocent doctors”.

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) said that it was pained at what happened at the hospital. “The clause for medical negligence is invoked in such cases. But the police there erred in invoking the provision of intent to murder. This led the doctor to feel humiliated and victimised leading to her death by suicide out of shame and frustration,” FOGSI officials said.

When contacted, Dr D Shantha Kumari, president of the FOGSI, said that discussions were underway on the further course of action. Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that the Supreme Court had in various judgements, including those of Kusum Sharma vs Batra Hospital and Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab, clarified that no action can be taken against any doctor under the criminal act without taking the opinion of an expert medical board.

“We vociferously condemn what happened in Rajasthan. There is no point in having a law passed for the protection of the healthcare workers if its enforcement is not efficient and effective,” FOGSI officials said.

“We believe that prevention is better than cure. If the medical fraternity is not allowed to practice without the sword of such allegations hanging on their heads in case of an inadvertent death, no doctor will be willing to take the risk involved in saving lives,” Dr Wankhedkar said. Dr Vinay Aggarwal, former IMA national president, urged the medical association’s branch in Rajasthan to strongly take up the issue and ensure justice.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association, took to social media and urged Rajasthan’s chief minister to urgently look into this matter and arrest “all criminals” who allegedly forced the doctor to die by suicide. “This is a serious issue and has to be strongly condemned,” he told The Indian Express.

Several physicians like Dr Raj Shekhar Yadav and others took to social media and demanded justice for Dr Archana. Meanwhile, doctors’ associations in Rajasthan and Delhi have called for protests and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against her.