Raja Ravi Varma and RK Laxman enter into an unlikely artistic dialogue at Pune exhibition

One artist is legendary for creating lyrical paintings of mythological figures, royal portraits and scenes from classical Indian literature. His fine art is present in museums, private collections and great institutions of the world. In April this year, the Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, acquired his painting of Yashoda and Krishna, for Rs 167.20 crore, the highest-value sale of modern Indian art at an auction.

The other chronicled the angst and confusion of post-Independence India through political cartoons and the enduring figure of the Common Man. His vocabulary was satire and humour and the pages of newspapers and books his chosen medium.

RK Laxman (Special arrangement photo) RK Laxman (Special arrangement photo)

For the first time, Raja Ravi Varma, who lived and worked in the 19th century, and RK Laxman, a towering figure of the 20th century, will share an exhibition space and enter into an unusual artistic dialogue. The exhibition, “India in Image: Two Masters, A Shared Canvas”, will be held at the RK Laxman Museum in Balewadi, on August 22 and 23, 5.30 pm-9 pm. The RK Laxman Museum is a modern landmark after which the closest metro station is named.

“Both artist works are focused on expressions, craftsmanship, characters and an interesting story telling. Both the artists have showcased very strong visual commentary, while Raja Ravi Varma brought classical beauty closer to the people, RK Laxman captured realities of everyday life of the Indians,” says Usha Laxman, daughter-in-law of RK Laxman.

Raja Ravi Varma Painting (Special arrangement photo) Raja Ravi Varma Painting (Special arrangement photo)

Rohan Kulkarni, an actor and a distant relative of Laxman who has curated the exhibition says that he was having a conversation with the special guest of the event, Ramavarma Thampuran KR, a descendant of Raja Ravi Varma, who still lives in their ancestral Kilimanoor Palace in Kerala. “He mentioned that it was Raja Ravi Varma’s dream that his paintings reach out to the common people of India, the common man of India. This resonated with me as Lakshman’s iconic character was the common man. The idea that started that day has led to this exhibition,” says Kulkarni. Fittingly, the political cartoonist had spent the last few years of his life in Pune, in Anand Park.

Kulkarni adds that it was to make his iconic oil paintings accessible to people that Raja Ravi Varma opened a press in Lonavala and produced oleographs. He adds that the exhibition also commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Kamala Laxman, who was an accomplished author and wife of Laxman. “Her association with literature and storytelling, and the illustrations created by Laxman for her work, add another meaningful dimension to an event centred on the relationship between words, images, imagination and public culture,” says Kulkarni.

Raja Ravi Varma (Special arrangement photo) Raja Ravi Varma (Special arrangement photo)

The exhibition will comprise 53 oleographs of Raja Ravi Varma, which are being brought by the late artist’s family. Twenty-five original works of Laxman will make up the other part of the exhibition. “These will include Laxman’s less-known original works, such as Ganeshas, crows, sketches of his wife and himself and a few landscapes,” says Kulkarni. Laxman’s landscapes are strongly influenced by his childhood visuals of Mysuru, particularly a street that had a lot of banyan trees and gave him shelter and joy. To the art lovers of Pune, it will be a rare glimpse into the wider imagination of the common man’s artist.