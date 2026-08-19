Raja Ravi Varma and RK Laxman enter into an unlikely artistic dialogue at Pune exhibition

For the first time, Raja Ravi Varma, who lived and worked in the 19th century, and RK Laxman, a towering figure of the 20th century, will share an exhibition space and enter into an unusual artistic dialogue.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneAug 19, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Raja Ravi Varma and RK Laxman enter into an unlikely artistic dialogue at Pune exhibitionRK Laxman sketches. (Special arrangement photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

One artist is legendary for creating lyrical paintings of mythological figures, royal portraits and scenes from classical Indian literature. His fine art is present in museums, private collections and great institutions of the world. In April this year, the Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, acquired his painting of Yashoda and Krishna, for Rs 167.20 crore, the highest-value sale of modern Indian art at an auction.

The other chronicled the angst and confusion of post-Independence India through political cartoons and the enduring figure of the Common Man. His vocabulary was satire and humour and the pages of newspapers and books his chosen medium.

RK Laxman (Special arrangement photo) RK Laxman (Special arrangement photo)

For the first time, Raja Ravi Varma, who lived and worked in the 19th century, and RK Laxman, a towering figure of the 20th century, will share an exhibition space and enter into an unusual artistic dialogue. The exhibition, “India in Image: Two Masters, A Shared Canvas”, will be held at the RK Laxman Museum in Balewadi, on August 22 and 23, 5.30 pm-9 pm. The RK Laxman Museum is a modern landmark after which the closest metro station is named.

“Both artist works are focused on expressions, craftsmanship, characters and an interesting story telling. Both the artists have showcased very strong visual commentary, while Raja Ravi Varma brought classical beauty closer to the people, RK Laxman captured realities of everyday life of the Indians,” says Usha Laxman, daughter-in-law of RK Laxman.

Raja Ravi Varma Raja Ravi Varma Painting (Special arrangement photo)

Rohan Kulkarni, an actor and a distant relative of Laxman who has curated the exhibition says that he was having a conversation with the special guest of the event, Ramavarma Thampuran KR, a descendant of Raja Ravi Varma, who still lives in their ancestral Kilimanoor Palace in Kerala. “He mentioned that it was Raja Ravi Varma’s dream that his paintings reach out to the common people of India, the common man of India. This resonated with me as Lakshman’s iconic character was the common man. The idea that started that day has led to this exhibition,” says Kulkarni. Fittingly, the political cartoonist had spent the last few years of his life in Pune, in Anand Park.

Kulkarni adds that it was to make his iconic oil paintings accessible to people that Raja Ravi Varma opened a press in Lonavala and produced oleographs. He adds that the exhibition also commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Kamala Laxman, who was an accomplished author and wife of Laxman. “Her association with literature and storytelling, and the illustrations created by Laxman for her work, add another meaningful dimension to an event centred on the relationship between words, images, imagination and public culture,” says Kulkarni.

Raja Ravi Varma Raja Ravi Varma (Special arrangement photo)

The exhibition will comprise 53 oleographs of Raja Ravi Varma, which are being brought by the late artist’s family. Twenty-five original works of Laxman will make up the other part of the exhibition. “These will include Laxman’s less-known original works, such as Ganeshas, crows, sketches of his wife and himself and a few landscapes,” says Kulkarni. Laxman’s landscapes are strongly influenced by his childhood visuals of Mysuru, particularly a street that had a lot of banyan trees and gave him shelter and joy. To the art lovers of Pune, it will be a rare glimpse into the wider imagination of the common man’s artist.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments