Missing Link row: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Sena criticise CM Fadnavis’s remarks in House

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remarks following the Missing Link landslide incident.

Objecting to the language used by Fadnavis in the Assembly, Raj Thackeray said, “The chief minister should have said he would investigate the matter and take action against the culprits. Instead, he said, ‘I will deal with them.’ What kind of language is this coming from the chief minister?”

“When people criticised the water leakage and rockslides at the Missing Link, the chief minister said, ‘Do not politicise this incident.’ What were you doing when others were in power? The agitations and criticisms you made back then were not politics, but this is? The CM says, ‘Criticise me if you want, but do not criticise Maharashtra.’ People are talking about the Missing Link; where does insult to Maharashtra come into this?… If any central government matter goes wrong and you say something, you are labelled anti-national. Are people not supposed to ask questions? The trolling that the ruling party has been doing to the Opposition for so long has now backfired on them,” he added.