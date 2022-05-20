scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Raj Thackeray to hold rally in city on Sunday

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, "We had earlier planned to hold the public rally in the open area in the river bed. But since there is prediction of rain, we have decided to hold the rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch where the crowd will be protected from rain."

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 20, 2022 12:19:29 am
Raj Thackeray, Raj Thackeray MNS, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray rally, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRaj Thackeray

MNS CHIEF Raj Thackeray will hold a rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune city at 10 am on Sunday. His earlier rally in Mutha river bed in Deccan area which was scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to possibility of rain.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “We had earlier planned to hold the public rally in the open area in the river bed. But since there is prediction of rain, we have decided to hold the rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch where the crowd will be protected from rain.”

More from Pune

Pune city chief Sainath Babar said they had never sought permission from the police for the rally in river bed. “Our party will address a rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Sunday and we are making preparations for it,” he said.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement