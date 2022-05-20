Raj Thackeray to hold rally in city on Sunday

MNS CHIEF Raj Thackeray will hold a rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune city at 10 am on Sunday. His earlier rally in Mutha river bed in Deccan area which was scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to possibility of rain.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “We had earlier planned to hold the public rally in the open area in the river bed. But since there is prediction of rain, we have decided to hold the rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch where the crowd will be protected from rain.”

Pune city chief Sainath Babar said they had never sought permission from the police for the rally in river bed. “Our party will address a rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Sunday and we are making preparations for it,” he said.