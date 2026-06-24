Raj Thackeray slams Rahul Narvekar over ‘butchered’ Marathi language

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday lashed out at State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar for “butchering” Marathi language and for not being able to read even the written Marathi text.

“While proposing the obituary motion for the late Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, the way Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar butchered the Marathi language, and the sight of him being unable to even read the Marathi written on the paper in front of him, filled me with both anger and distress. Had he been eating ‘bhel’ off that paper before reading it?,” Raj asked in a social media post.

The MNS chief said it would have been better if Narwekar presented the motion in Swahili or Hebrew; at least then it would have been understandable.

“It was a tragedy that Narwekar kept referring to Deenanath Mangeshkar as ‘Deendayal Mangeshkar’ and kept reading the Marathi text in whatever haphazard way he pleased. Yet, not a single MLA present in the House felt the need to raise an objection. It seems Narwekar neither knows who Deenanath Mangeshkar is nor who Deendayal Upadhyaya was. The BJP has begun a process of such indiscriminate induction of members that they have ended up in a position where they have lost both their core and their credibility,” he said.

The MNS chief said, “I do not know exactly who was present in the House, but there must have been many senior MLAs there—did not even one of them show opposition? I do not know if Mr. Devendra Fadnavis was present, but even if he were, I do not think it would have made any difference to him. A man like Fadnavis… should have understood the gravity of paying tribute to such a legendary personality in the state assembly. But for him, it is simple: as long as the tasks of breaking parties are being carried out correctly and the formalities of the session are being completed, that is enough. What difference does it make whether one says ‘Deendayal Mangeshkar’ or ‘Deenanath Chauhan’? To him, the obituary motion is just another formality that has been concluded. Do these people not have the awareness or realization that earlier and current generations of Maharashtra are watching this, and future generations will watch this recorded speech of the Speaker? A man should be educated, but more importantly, he should be wise. Will the Chief Minister ever make the Speaker realize this?”

And Eknath Shinde, Raj said, has absolutely no reason to be concerned about this either. “His grasp of the study of the Marathi language is flying at an altitude of 50,000 feet, so he is nowhere near related to it! This is the state of our Maharashtra today. When the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly cannot read the Marathi written on the paper in front of him, what regard will that House have for the Marathi language, and what action will it take against the suppression of Marathi?

Yesterday, Narwekar did not propose an obituary motion for the death of Asha-tai, but rather a motion for the death of the Marathi language itself—and by not uttering a single word, not a single member of the House, as if they gave their consent to this. The Marathi people should ponder what kind of people and what kind of government they are electing.”

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The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena strongly condemns this attitude of Rahul Narwekar, who dragged the Marathi language through the streets in the Maharashtra Assembly and ran his irresponsible bulldozer over it, literally making a mockery of it, he added.