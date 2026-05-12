‘Enough of Mann Ki Baat, listen to real economists’: Raj Thackeray blasts PM Modi’s austerity appeal

“Enough with your ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ Now listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the real economists.” With these words, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead by example before asking citizens to cut down on their spending.

In a detailed social media post, Thackeray questioned PM Modi’s recent appeal for austerity, demanding a special session of Parliament to address the “vulnerable” state of the Indian economy.

Thackeray took aim at PM Modi’s advice to reduce gold purchases, cut fuel consumption, and avoid foreign travel amid the West Asia crisis and the draining of foreign exchange reserves.

Jai Maharashtra, Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to adopt austerity. Reduce gold purchases, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, consume less petrol and diesel, shift to electric vehicles, and embrace work-from-home practices. Why? Because gold and… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 12, 2026

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“The PM made the appeal. Fair enough,” Thackeray wrote. But the Prime Minister and senior leaders continue to travel across the country with massive convoys, roadshows, helicopters, flower showers, and extravagant political campaigns. Will the prime minister admit that ‘such political excesses were our mistake, and all of us including me, will not repeat it’? Why should the common man suffer for your mistakes? Is austerity meant only for the citizen and never for the political class?”

He further challenged PM Modi to cancel his upcoming multi-country foreign tour scheduled for May 15. “First cancel these travels and then preach austerity,” he added.

Thackeray pointed out that while crude prices are currently high ($90–$100 per barrel), similar spikes occurred under Dr Manmohan Singh without such desperate appeals to the public.

“When global crude prices had fallen to nearly 60–65 dollars per barrel, Indian citizens were still paying extremely high prices for petrol and diesel because of heavy taxation. The government earned lakhs of crores through fuel taxes. Where did that money go?” he asked.

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‘Stop competitive populism’

Thackeray slammed the “freebie culture”, citing Maharashtra’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme as a strain on state finances. “If the economic situation is serious, will the Prime Minister ask all political parties to stop competitive populism?”

The MNS chief criticised PM Modi’s request for citizens to reduce fuel consumption. He asked why this wisdom not surface during the massive election campaigns that involved thousands of vehicles, endless roadshows, and the transportation of lakhs of supporters across states like West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

“Citizens are also being advised to avoid foreign travel. But how many Indians can afford international travel today? Even the middle class that can afford it is living under constant job insecurity. Students wish to study abroad because India has not invested deeply enough in higher education over the last decade, nor created enough confidence in domestic institutions. All you seem to be interested in is imposition of Hindi.”

Foreign institutional investors, Thakeray noted, have been steadily withdrawing funds from the Indian markets.

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“Estimates suggest that nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore has exited over the past few months. The Prime Minister and his Chief Ministers travel to colder climates to cement investment deals. But if they are making those deals with Indian companies, why even go to Switzerland for it?” he asked.

The MNS chief demanded a transparent discussion in Parliament to explain how the country reached this economic juncture. He noted that while he has supported the government on several issues, democracy cannot survive without accountability.

Fuel price rise

“Lal Bahadur Shastri appealed for sacrifice during the war, but he first practiced it personally,” Thackeray said. He suggested the PM’s appeal might merely be “preparation for another sharp increase in fuel prices.”

Thackeray added, “My humble appeal to the Prime Minister is this: enough of moral lectures whose burden is carried only by the people. Let us honestly admit that the economy today often appears strong on the surface but is quite vulnerable underneath. Please do not blame it just on the Iran–Israel conflict. Tell the country why the rupee has weakened significantly over the past decade. Explain why three RBI Governors resigned during your tenure.”

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“Dr. Manmohan Singh, despite being an accomplished economist and former RBI Governor himself, still believed in listening to experts. You have not run even a simple business. How will you understand it,” said Thackeray.