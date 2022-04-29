Raj Thackeray heads to Aurangabad for May 1 rally, his party doesn’t rule out tie-up with BJP

Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray left Mumbai for Aurangabad on Friday where he is slated to hold his much-talked about May 1 rally about use of loudspeakers by mosques. At the same time, his party leaders denied that there were any discussions in progress with BJP for a possible tie-up in future between the two parties.

Thackeray, who started from his residence in Mumbai around 12.30 pm, will be joined by scores of his party leaders and workers on the way. He will halt in Pune overnight and will start for Aurangabad in the morning. The rally, to be held in the evening, is expected to draw a huge turnout.

The rally is being held in backdrop of the ultimatum given by Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. Thackeray has been praising the Yogi government for pulling down loudspeakers from mosques and has even asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to learn from the UP government.

Draped in a saffron shawl, like his uncle and Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Thackeray left his Mumbai residence amidst beating of dhol tasha and jubilation among the MNS rank and file.

An MNS leader said police permission has been given for the rally. “The police have put 15 conditions for holding the rally…, ” the MNS leader said.

MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, a close confidante of Thackeray, did not rule out the possibility of a tie up between BJP and MNS. “Anything can happen in politics…But as of now, there are no discussions underway regarding a tie up with BJP,” Sardesai told a TV channel.

Another key MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “Any decision regarding the tie between MNS and BJP will be taken by our party chief. It is an issue within his purview, I have no clue whether any discussion is underway.”

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “There is no discussion or any formal proposal for an alliance with MNS. It is all in the realm of speculation. But yes the issues taken up by MNS such as loudspeakers have been on top our agenda too.”

Union Minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said, “Whether there will be a tie up with MNS or not will depend on the people. It is not up to politicians.”

Reacting to the rally, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The number of times he (Raj Thackeray) has changed his stance is a subject matter of Ph D. Some students should do a research on the subject.”

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said, “The rally has generated lot of interest among the people in the state. There was a curiosity among the people whether the rally will be held or not, whether the police permission will be given or not. Now that the rally is taking place, all eyes will be on it.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule refused to attach any importance to the rally. “There are more important issues to be addressed in the state and even in my constituenty…It is better to concentrate on them,” he said.

AIMIM, headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has a large vote-base in Aurangabad and had its first-ever MP elected in Maharashtra from Aurangabad. Imtiaz Jaleel, who heads the party in Maharashtra, refused to comment on Thackeray’s demand regarding use of loudspeakers for azaan and his ultimatum to the state government. “No, we will not get into this…Let the state government tackle,” he said.

Meanwhile, the three key constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra have decided to hold a rally at Tilak chowk in Pune city on Saturday. The rally is being organised to counter the “attempts to deestablish the government and disturb peace being made by MNS and the central government,” said Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the rally but top MVA leaders will be attending the rally, Iyer said.