Raj Thackeray deletes Modi-Adani video post but vows to continue ‘monopoly’ protest

After sharing a documentary detailing an alleged long-standing friendship between industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media accounts a few days ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said Sunday that he has now deleted the post. Thackeray said he took it down at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s direct request.

“I shared a documentary by Sabir Bhatia on my social media detailing the long-standing friendship between Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi, and how the Indian industrial landscape is consequently being handed over to Adani. It garnered over 4.8 million views on Twitter alone and received an overwhelming response on Facebook as well, not to mention the additional, uncounted views from shares by others,” the MNS chief said in a post on X.

Stating that his goal was to highlight a serious matter, Thackeray added, “My intention was for this serious issue to reach the public, and that objective has been achieved. While Sabir Bhatia produced this documentary recently, I had already delivered a major presentation back in January 2026 at Shivtirth in Mumbai, illustrating how the Adani Group is effectively setting out to swallow the entire nation.”

I shared a documentary by Sabir Bhatia on my social media detailing the long-standing friendship between Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi, and how the Indian industrial landscape is consequently being handed over to Adani. It garnered over 4.8 million views on Twitter alone and received an overwhelming response on Facebook as well, not to mention the additional, uncounted views from shares by others. My intention was for this serious issue to reach the public, and that objective has been achieved. While Sabir Bhatia produced this documentary recently, I had already delivered a major presentation back in January 2026 at Shivtirth in Mumbai, illustrating how the Adani Group is effectively setting out to swallow the entire nation. That presentation received an exceptional response, and those videos remain available on my social media to this day. In fact, some clips from our presentation were even incorporated into this documentary. Anyways. I have clarified my stance on this matter time and again: my opposition is not directed at any specific individual, but rather against the rise of a monopoly. I have often stated in my speeches that the Prime Minister should foster the growth of many industrialists across the country, creating vast employment opportunities and generating immense wealth for the nation, and empower them to conquer global markets. However, if the government chooses to favor only one person to the point where it poses a threat to the nation, we oppose it and will continue to do so. My opposition is, therefore, directed against any form of monopoly, whether it involves Adani or anyone else. Even now, the central government has directed the state government to hand over several hundred hectares of forest land in Bhimashankar to the Gujarat-based Torrent Group. This government has handed over vast tracts of forest and wilderness land in Maharashtra to a select group of industrialist friends, and it plans to hand over even more! I care little about which political party anyone belongs to; however, as citizens of Maharashtra, how can you remain so indifferent while our state is being sold off right before your very eyes? Does it not even spark a sense of outrage among our Marathi Members of Parliament, MLAs, and ministers to see this happening? Such total submission to power is entirely inconsistent with the history, traditions, and culture of Maharashtra. Why, then, do you bother raising slogans in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or putting on a farce by singing the state anthem? Anyway.. Sabeer Bhatia’s documentary received such an overwhelming response that it was only natural for those in power to grow anxious, fearing that their secrets might be exposed. The intensity of this fear must have been significant, as I received a request, conveyed through the Mumbai Police Commissioner, to take it down. My primary objective, both during the meeting in January 2026 and through the subsequent posting of this documentary, was and remains, to enlighten the nation. However, the request I received came from the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police forces are among the most efficient in the country, and I have always held them in high regard. Out of respect for the head of the Mumbai Police, I am choosing to honor this request. Therefore, I am deleting the post containing the documentary. The fire has already been ignited. In January 2026, from Shivteerth, I ignited a spark against the authoritarianism in this country, that has now grown into a raging wildfire. Our struggle continues. Our post from January 2026 remains exactly where it was, and it will stay there. The documentary we shared was produced by others; our sole objective was to ensure it reached the public, a goal that has been achieved. On this occasion, I am bringing our well-researched analysis of this subject back into the spotlight. I am re-sharing a portion of our January 2026 presentation here; please take another look. — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 25, 2026

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Thackeray said his January presentation received an exceptional response, noting that the videos remain available on his social media platforms and that several clips from his original address were incorporated into the new documentary.

Opposition to monopolies and allocation of forest lands

Clarifying his position on corporate growth, the MNS leader reiterated that his objection is not aimed at individuals, but at systemic monopolisation. “I have clarified my stance on this matter time and again: my opposition is not directed at any specific individual, but rather against the rise of a monopoly. I have often stated in my speeches that the Prime Minister should foster the growth of many industrialists across the country, creating vast employment opportunities and generating immense wealth for the nation, and empower them to conquer global markets.”

He further warned against single-entity favouritism. “However, if the government chooses to favour only one person to the point where it poses a threat to the nation, we oppose it and will continue to do so. My opposition is, therefore, directed against any form of monopoly, whether it involves Adani or anyone else.”

Thackeray also raised concerns over recent land allocations to private entities in Maharashtra. He alleged that the central government has directed the state government to hand over several hundred hectares of forest land in Bhimashankar to the Gujarat-based Torrent Group.

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“This government has handed over vast tracts of forest and wilderness land in Maharashtra to a select group of industrialist friends, and it plans to hand over even more! I care little about which political party anyone belongs to; however, as citizens of Maharashtra, how can you remain so indifferent while our state is being sold off right before your very eyes?”

“Does it not even spark a sense of outrage among our Marathi Members of Parliament, MLAs, and ministers to see this happening? Such total submission to power is entirely inconsistent with the history, traditions, and culture of Maharashtra. Why, then, do you bother raising slogans in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or putting on a farce by singing the state anthem?” he questioned.

Respect for law enforcement

Addressing the removal of the documentary, Thackeray said the public response to the video made those in power anxious. “Sabeer Bhatia’s documentary received such an overwhelming response that it was only natural for those in power to grow anxious, fearing that their secrets might be exposed. The intensity of this fear must have been significant, as I received a request, conveyed through the Mumbai Police Commissioner, to take it down.”

He maintained that his decision to delete the video was driven purely by respect for the police force. “My primary objective, both during the meeting in January 2026 and through the subsequent posting of this documentary was, and remains, to enlighten the nation. However, the request I received came from the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police forces are among the most efficient in the country, and I have always held them in high regard. Out of respect for the head of the Mumbai Police, I am choosing to honor this request.”