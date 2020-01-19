To raise Awareness on Organ Donation: ‘When I donated kidney, I understood only a human can save another’

Pramod Mahajan begins his 132-day India tour to raise awareness on organ donation, in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Ashish Kale) Pramod Mahajan begins his 132-day India tour to raise awareness on organ donation, in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Ashish Kale)

(Written by Ajinkya Kawale)

A 68-year-old organ donor, he has embarked on a 132-day tour across to India to raise awareness on organ donation. Pramod Laxman Mahajan started his journey from Pune on Saturday.

Mahajan will cover 94 cities in 25 states spread across 17,500 km on his motorcycle till May 28.

A volunteer for ‘Bharat Organ Yatra 2.0’ at Pune-based ReBirth Foundation, he said the organisation has worked to raise awareness on organ donation since 2015.

“We received a satisfactory response from people when I embarked on a similar journey, covering 19 states for 100 days, last year. Subsequently, in association with Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Punjab National Bank has organised another awareness tour this year,” he added.

Speaking about his experience, Mahajan said he had donated one of his kidneys to an Army jawan 18 years ago. “I didn’t have money to travel to the person in need of a kidney. I borrowed some money to reach him. It was at that moment when I understood that only a human can save another human’s life,” he added.

Rajesh Shetty, president of ReBirth Foundation, said, “There was low awareness about organ donation in the country when we started in 2015 with a group of just 40 people. Today, with a team of over 200 volunteers, we aim to inform, educate and clear misconceptions about organ donation in society. We wish to reach at least 10 crore people this year through Pramod Mahajan kaka’s expedition.”

He added, “We have planned to arrange presentations on our work in 722 colleges of Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar. We have arranged seminars in societies, Lion’s Club and Rotary Club. We carry ‘pledge forms’ whenever we arrange such programmes. More than 6,000 people have signed these forms.”

The ZTCC organised a felicitation programme to honour donors’ families. The spouse of an organ donor, Dattatray Kulkarni, said he was proud to be present at the event.

“My wife had pledged to donate her organs. After doctors declared her brain-dead, they performed necessary procedures and we were able to donate her liver to a patient in Vashi,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App