Rainy week ahead for central, NE regions: IMD

Uttarakhand, central, and northeast regions are bracing for heavy rainfall starting Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Sunday that in view of an approaching synoptic (rain bearing) system formed in the Bay of Bengal rainfall will continue over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal till October 4.

On Sunday, a cyclonic circulation formed in the northeast Bay of Bengal and this system is expected to merge with the existing cyclonic circulation located close to Andhra Pradesh coast.

“As this merged system is likely to move westwards and recurve over to northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, isolated moderate to heavy rainfall is likely over these states till October 7,” officials from IMD, Delhi, said.

An enhanced rainfall is also likely to occur over northeast India regions till Tuesday.

The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon will be delayed in view of this cyclonic circulation reaching central India. As on Sunday, the monsoon withdrawal line passed through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur, and Nalia.

‘Above normal rainfall over Maha in October’

The IMD has forecast normal or above rainfall over most parts of Maharashtra in October. Thunder, lightning, and intense rainfall will be associated with the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon.

Advertisement

The increased rainfall in this month will primarily be realised over Vidarbha, southern Goa and Marathwada regions. Between June and September, Maharashtra received 1219 mm rainfall which was quantitatively 23 per cent above the seasonal normal. During this month, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain below normal.