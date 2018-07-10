Rains may push up vegetable prices in Pune

Vegetable prices in Pune have gone up. (Representational) Vegetable prices in Pune have gone up. (Representational)

Written by Dhruv Taware

Vegetable prices are expected to go up if heavy rains continue in Maharashtra. In the last two months, tomato prices in Pune have gone up steadily. Prices of clustered beans and drumsticks have rose slightly, while Okara prices have been stable more or less. Prices of beans have dipped significantly in recent weeks.

Vilas Bhujbal of the Aditi Sanghatana Pune, however, said production had increased because of the rains, so chances of prices increasing were low. But, he added that if crops were damaged by rains, prices would go up. “If the prices go down they will stay for two-three months, if they go up it will not be significant,” he said.

