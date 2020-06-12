Rainfall to intensify as monsoon arrives over Pune district

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast in Pune district for the next four days. (Express file photo: Ashish Kale) Moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast in Pune district for the next four days. (Express file photo: Ashish Kale)

The Southwest monsoon arrived over Pune district on Friday, bringing moderate rainfall over isolated areas.

For the second consecutive day, the monsoon advanced through Maharashtra and some parts of the Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha on the day.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) on Friday passed through Harnai, Baramati, Beed and Wardha in Maharashtra, along with Raipur, Sambalpur and Siliguri, maintaining its steady advance this season so far.

Officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Pune district for the next four days. This will be under the influence of a low pressure area that lay close to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odhisha.

Some sporadic and isolated rainfall was recorded in Pune city, which largely experienced overcast sky conditions. The rainfall intensity is set to pick up during the next 48 hours.

“Konkan and Karnataka will receive very heavy rainfall during the next two days. Parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, along with Marathwada and Vidarbha, should expect moderate showers till June 18, with isolated heavy rainfall in some ghat areas in the district,” said a senior Met official from IMD, Pune.

The Met office has stated that the monsoon will further progress in the remaining parts of the state, including Mumbai, during the upcoming 48 hours.

