Rainfall over Pune to reduce this week

Three days after intense rain along the western coast and parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including parts of Pune, rainfall intensity is set to reduce this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rainfall will continue over Konkan until July 9. Over Madhya Maharashtra, rainfall will reduce substantially from July 7.

The Pune district experienced cloudy sky conditions with sporadic and very light rain through the day. Rainfall this week will remain light to moderate in intensity, IMD officials said.

Over the past 72 hours, Konkan and some places like Thane (280 mm) and Mumbai-Santacruz (210 mm) recorded intense rainfall between Saturday and Sunday. Some of the wettest areas in the state were Mumbai (Santacruz) with 104 mm and Matheran with 80 mm rainfall till 5.30pm on Sunday.

So far, all meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra have recorded normal or above normal rainfall. Marathwada continues to retain the top position, having recorded 50 per cent excess rain this season.

Presently, an offshore trough runs between south Gujarat and north Kerala along with a cyclonic circulation that lay over Kutch and Saurashtra. “Under the influence of these systems, Gujarat is set to receive heavy rainfall during the next four to five days,” the IMD forecast issued on Sunday stated.

