Rainfall over Pune to intensify after July 23: IMD

Even as the city continues to receive light rain, the Met department has predicted an increase in the intensity of rainfall from July 23 onwards.

Despite not much rainfall reported this season in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the city’s quantum rainfall continues to remain above normal for this time of the year. Rainfall over Pune district remains 14 per cent above normal for the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), total rainfall recorded in the city till July 19 is 263.2mm.

“There are chances of enhancement in the rainfall activity from July 23 onwards over Pune and rest of the state. There could also be associated thunderstorm and lightning,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

Konkan and Vidarbha would receive fairly widespread rainfall all through this week, whereas, according to the IMD, rainfall is expected after mid-week in Madhya Maharashtra.

Except for Nandurbar (- 26 per cent) and Gondiya (- 38 per cent), all other districts in the state have received either normal or above normal rainfall this season.

All districts in Marathwada have also recorded rainfall between normal and large excess category this season. Aurangabad (81 per cent), Beed (77 per cent) and Latur (50 per cent) were among the districts that have experienced a wet monsoon so far.

IMD officials are hopeful that the normal rainfall trend would be maintained till the end of the month.

