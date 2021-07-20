Rainfall over Pune district picks up, more predicted for today

As per the numerical models, the monsoon trough will shift northwards from July 17 and stay there till July 20. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Rainfall from Monday continued till the wee hours of Tuesday over Pune city.

Shivajinagar recorded 11.7mm, Lohegaon – 8.8mm and Pashan – 14.8mm during the last 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon is active over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. The off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka persists and will bring heavy rain along the coasts of these states.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted isolated heavy spells (64.5mm to 204.4mm in 24-hours) over ghat areas on Tuesday. Light to moderate rain (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) is likely in the city limits on the day.

Persistent clouding over the city will keep the maximum temperatures around 28 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature on Tuesday was 22 degrees Celsius.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on