Rainfall over city to pick up from Monday: IMD

Cloudy sky conditions will develop over Pune city towards the afternoon hours of Saturday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light intensity rain on the day.

The city’s maximum temperature will be close to 30 degrees Celsius and the recorded minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees on the day.

“Currently, there are no favourable weather systems over Maharashtra, so the monsoon rainfall activity will remain subdued. Rainfall over Pune district will begin to increase after Sunday,” said head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune, Anupam Kashyapi.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 14, 2021

Pune city AQI – 45 – Satisfactory.