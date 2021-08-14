Rainfall over city to pick up from Monday: IMD

August 14, 2021 11:44:50 am
Cloudy sky conditions will develop over Pune city towards the afternoon hours of Saturday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light intensity rain on the day.
The city’s maximum temperature will be close to 30 degrees Celsius and the recorded minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees on the day.
“Currently, there are no favourable weather systems over Maharashtra, so the monsoon rainfall activity will remain subdued. Rainfall over Pune district will begin to increase after Sunday,” said head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune, Anupam Kashyapi.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 14, 2021
Pune city AQI – 45 – Satisfactory.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-