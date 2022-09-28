scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Rainfall, gusty winds to affect 14 Maharashtra districts till October 1: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that gusty winds, lightning and thunder will affect districts of Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad till October 1.

According to another official, there is a likelihood of formation of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal on October 1. (Representational/File)

The ongoing festivities over many parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, could be marred due to cloudy sky conditions and light to moderate intensity rainfall forecast Thursday onwards.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal along with moderately strong monsoon winds affecting the west-central Arabian Sea region. The monsoon is presently active over Marathwada region,” an IMD official said.

According to another official, there is a likelihood of formation of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal on October 1.

“Depending on its strengthening and likely west-northwestwards movement, there could be continuing rainfall activity over Vidarbha in early October,” an official from IMD, Pune said.

Meanwhile, no further withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon was realised on Tuesday but it is likely to happen around Friday, the IMD said in its weather bulletin.
As a result, monsoon withdrawal in the state is unlikely in the next one week to 10 days.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 12:41:13 am
