Rainfall activity over Maharashtra to continue till Sunday, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that ongoing rainfall activity over Maharashtra will continue till the end of this week.

Intense rain was recorded across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the wettest areas (24 hours ending Wednesday) were Ratnagiri – 290 mm, Jalgaon and Parbhani – 160 mm, Aurangabad, Beed and Nanded — 130 mm, Raigad and Thane – 120 mm, Latur – 100 mm, Palghar and Harnai – 80 mm and Sindhudurg – 70 mm.

August had ended with five districts — Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Buldhana and Amravati – remaining rainfall deficient. But continuous widespread rain since a week has wiped off the deficiency of Buldhana and Amravati.

IMD officials assured that with more rain in store this month, and the formation of a fresh low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal towards this weekend, all of the state would receive normal rainfall this monsoon.

“With rainfall continuing over the state, the deficit in certain regions will be covered during this month,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather Forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

Currently, favourable conditions are prevailing for enhanced rainfall over Maharashtra in the form of a low-pressure system lying over southwest Madhya Pradesh and an associated cyclonic circulation in the neighbourhood. The monsoon trough runs to the south of its normal position.

The IMD has said that there are chances of fairly widespread isolated heavy rain spells over Konkan till Sunday. As the low-pressure system moves westwards by Thursday, northern districts of Madhya Maharashtra could experience heavy rain. 6This season, Maharashtra has recorded 971.8mm of rain, which is 10 per cent above normal.